1/1
GERALD EDWARD McMAHON
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GERALD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald Edward McMahon, 97, passed away on August 26, 2020 in Gainesville, FL. He was born on February 12, 1923 in Chicago, IL to Edward & Elizabeth McMahon. He was drafted into the US Army at the age of 21 and fought in WWII, stationed in Germany. On the front line, his feet were frozen and he had to be shipped to England where he recuperated. After he came back from the war, he met his first wife, Lennie at a dance in Chicago; they were married for 48 years. He worked in sales all of this life and his last occupation was in real estate in Naperville, IL. After he retired to Florida, he attended Holy Faith Catholic Church for 27 years and met his current wife Milagros Delgado. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Lennie McMahon, and his brother, Thomas McMahon. He is survived by his adoring wife, Carmen Milagros McMahon, four loving children, Chris McMahon (Debbie) of Chicago, IL, Mark McMahon (Sally) of Minneapolis, MN, Monica Lindberg (Bill) of Gainesville, FL, Paula Richardson (Peter) of Birmingham, England, and stepson, Juan Carlos Delgado of Winter Park, FL; grandchildren, Meghan (Shawn), Ryan (Nicole), Colin, Brittany, Brady (Kyun) and Caitlin (Conor); great grandchildren, Kevan, Clare and, one on the way, Mauve. Mass will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 9:30am at Holy Faith Catholic Church, 747 NW 43rd Street, Gainesville, FL 32607. Burial service will be held at a later date at Florida National Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
Holy Faith Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gainesville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved