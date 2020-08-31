Gerald Edward McMahon, 97, passed away on August 26, 2020 in Gainesville, FL. He was born on February 12, 1923 in Chicago, IL to Edward & Elizabeth McMahon. He was drafted into the US Army at the age of 21 and fought in WWII, stationed in Germany. On the front line, his feet were frozen and he had to be shipped to England where he recuperated. After he came back from the war, he met his first wife, Lennie at a dance in Chicago; they were married for 48 years. He worked in sales all of this life and his last occupation was in real estate in Naperville, IL. After he retired to Florida, he attended Holy Faith Catholic Church for 27 years and met his current wife Milagros Delgado. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Lennie McMahon, and his brother, Thomas McMahon. He is survived by his adoring wife, Carmen Milagros McMahon, four loving children, Chris McMahon (Debbie) of Chicago, IL, Mark McMahon (Sally) of Minneapolis, MN, Monica Lindberg (Bill) of Gainesville, FL, Paula Richardson (Peter) of Birmingham, England, and stepson, Juan Carlos Delgado of Winter Park, FL; grandchildren, Meghan (Shawn), Ryan (Nicole), Colin, Brittany, Brady (Kyun) and Caitlin (Conor); great grandchildren, Kevan, Clare and, one on the way, Mauve. Mass will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 9:30am at Holy Faith Catholic Church, 747 NW 43rd Street, Gainesville, FL 32607. Burial service will be held at a later date at Florida National Cemetery.

