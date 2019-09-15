|
|
MYRICK, GERALD 'JERRY'
Gerald 'Jerry' Myrick of Gainesville, Florida peacefully passed away in the early morning hours on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. He was 63 years old. Born on July 14, 1956 in Peoria, IL to Bill and Neta Myrick of Ft. McCoy, Florida.
He is survived by his parents, his four children: Tony (Theresa) Myrick of Iowa City, Iowa, Rachel (Andrew) Hinson of Gainesville, Fl., Andrew Myrick and Daniel Myrick of Gainesville, FL, one brother David Myrick of Pekin, Il and two sisters: Jayna (Chuck) Mason and Marissa Myrick of Gainesville, Fl. He has 3 grandchildren Allison, James, Ensley and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will remember him fondly.
He was an amazing father, son, brother, uncle, and friend to so many. His impact was felt on anyone who he came in contact with. He was known for always having a smile on his face and going out of his way to check in on everyone he cared for. His compassion, love, and warmth will be missed dearly.
Jerry served in the US Air Force and US Navy after attending Mercer University in Macon, GA.
There will be a graveside service at a later date at the National Cemetery in Bushnell, Fl.
In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made to the in his honor.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019