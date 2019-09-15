Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for GERALD MYRICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GERALD "JERRY" MYRICK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GERALD "JERRY" MYRICK Obituary
MYRICK, GERALD 'JERRY'
Gerald 'Jerry' Myrick of Gainesville, Florida peacefully passed away in the early morning hours on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. He was 63 years old. Born on July 14, 1956 in Peoria, IL to Bill and Neta Myrick of Ft. McCoy, Florida.
He is survived by his parents, his four children: Tony (Theresa) Myrick of Iowa City, Iowa, Rachel (Andrew) Hinson of Gainesville, Fl., Andrew Myrick and Daniel Myrick of Gainesville, FL, one brother David Myrick of Pekin, Il and two sisters: Jayna (Chuck) Mason and Marissa Myrick of Gainesville, Fl. He has 3 grandchildren Allison, James, Ensley and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will remember him fondly.
He was an amazing father, son, brother, uncle, and friend to so many. His impact was felt on anyone who he came in contact with. He was known for always having a smile on his face and going out of his way to check in on everyone he cared for. His compassion, love, and warmth will be missed dearly.
Jerry served in the US Air Force and US Navy after attending Mercer University in Macon, GA.
There will be a graveside service at a later date at the National Cemetery in Bushnell, Fl.
In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made to the in his honor.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GERALD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.