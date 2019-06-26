|
|
BUEL, GERALDINE
'JERRY' HELEN
Geraldine 'Jerry' Helen Buel, age 94 of Gainesville, FL passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019 at her home. She was born in Dunkirk, NY on December 19, 1924 to Earle and Ruth Mulville.
She attended bible college and nursing school and had a long career as a registered nurse. After retiring she enjoyed a second career in real estate with Turlington Realty. Jerry enjoyed quilting and china painting. She was a charter member of Northwest Baptist Church. Mrs. Buel was a loving wife and devoted mother and grandmother and was a source of wisdom and guidance for the entire family. She was always a woman of strong faith.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Eli Buel, sons Randy, Rob, and David, and a grandson Toby, Jr., Survivors include her daughter Becky (Murray) Zolt, sons Mark (Deborah) Buel, Toby (Tamara) Buel, six grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Chapel in the Meadows at Forest Meadows Central Cemetery 4100 NW 39th Avenue, Gainesville, FL, with interment following. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Northwest Baptist Church 5514 NW 23rd Avenue Gainesville, FL 32606 www.mynwchurch.com/give.
Arrangements are in the care of Milam Funeral and Cremation Services, 311 S. Main Street, Gainesville, FL 32601. (352) 376-5361.
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 26 to June 27, 2019