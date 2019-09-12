|
HARTSFIELD, GERALDINE
(1937-2019)
Geraldine Hartfield, 82, Cross City. She leaves her loving family to cherish her memories her seven children, Maxine Hartsfield, Sophia Kirkland, Bernard Hartsfield, Gregory Hartsfield, Grady Hartsfield, Jimmy Hartsfield, Benjamin Hartsfield, 3 brothers, 4 sisters, twenty-four grandchildren, forty-seven great-grands.
The Services for Mrs. Geraldine Hartsfield are on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00 am at The Dixie County Gymnasium (16077 NE 19 Hwy Cross City, Florida 32628). She will Repose on Friday, September 13, 2019, 5-7pm, Royal Temple Church of God in Christ (151 NE 224th Ave Cross City, Florida 32628). Services of Excellence are under the direction of D. Williams Mortuary Services, LLC (6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville, Florida 32608). Floral arrangements will be accepted on Friday at the funeral home between the hours of 9am-4pm.
