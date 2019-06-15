Home

GERALDINE LINDSEY Obituary
LINDSEY, GERALDINE
'JERRI' MALLARD
Geraldine 'Jerri' Mallard Lindsey, age 83 of Gainesville, FL passed away Thursday June 13th, 2019. Jerri was born March 2, 1936, in Gainesville, Fl to Earl Mallard and Murry White. She attended PK Young high school. As a young adult, she played in both softball and bowling leagues. She would first find employment in the family upholstery business, Beeman's Upholstery where she worked alongside her mother. She would go onto work for the city of Gainesville driving a bus for the handicap.
Married to William Reed Lindsey at First Baptist Church of Gainesville, Jerri was deeply committed to her daughter and son. Her sweet nature and warm spirit made the Lindsey household a favorite afterschool hangout in the neighborhood. Her family focused spirit would carry on into time spent with the grandchildren in Keystone Heights at their Lake Hutchinson house.
She is survived by her daughter Terri Oakenfull, son James 'Jimmy' Lindsey, grandkids: Lindsey Peace, Edward Fowler, Leslie Enwall, Christopher Sapp, and great grandson Caden Enwall. Preceded in death by her husband William Reed Lindsey, and brothers James Mallard and Eugene Mallard.
Services will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Milam Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements are in care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 311 S. Main Street, Gainesville, FL 32601.
(352) 376-5361. www.milamfh.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 15 to June 16, 2019
