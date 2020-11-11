1/1
Geraldine Strickland
1930 - 2020
Gainesville - Mrs. Geraldine Strickland of Gainesville, Florida entered into thy masters joy Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Celebration of Life graveside service will take place Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at 1:00pm from the Pine Grove Cemetery; Rev. Karl Smith officiating. Public visitation will be held FRIDAY, at Greater Bethel AME Church from 4:00- 7:00pm. She leaves to cherish her memories; Her daughters Bonnie (Charles) Ward, Carol Strickland, Faye Strickland, Antionette (Gregory) Beacham, Dr. Freida Strickland and Belinda Strickland, her sons John Peterson, Michael (Suzzette) Fair, Roderick (Felicia)Fair, and George (Robin) Strickland. 23 grandchildren 32 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and sorrowings friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at her Carol's home at 12:00pm, phillipwiley.com, 352-475-2000

Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Greater Bethel AME Church
NOV
14
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Pine Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Phillip & Wiley Mortuary, Inc.
310 State Road 26
Melrose, FL 32666
(352) 475-2000
