I'm so sorry to read of Ms.Geraldine passing.. as life goes on I pray God give her children , my Aunt's , Uncles , cousin's and loved ones a Peace that only he gives, fufill every void and let no memories of her be forgotten in Jesus mighty name , love y'all Corenda,Danny Sr. Dj , Najah,Cookie Niya , Duke &Ziyah❤

Corenda Jackson

