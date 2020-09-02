1/1
GERALDINE VOELKER
1924 - 2020
VOELKER, GERALDINE
Geraldine Voelker peacefully passed away in her home on August 25, 2020.
"Mimi" as she was known by those who loved her was born to Wilbur Shadwick and Nancy Cooper on September 5, 1924 in Mishawaka, IN. Geraldine married Leo Voelker on June 6, 1945. They resided in Tell City, IN where they raised four children. The couple retired in Gainesville, FL in 1976.
Geraldine was preceded in death by her sister Dorothy Peckinpaugh, her beloved husband, her son Jeffrey Voelker and her daughter Nancy Genest (Emily and Ryan). She is survived by her sister Betty Stein and many nieces and nephews, daughter Darla Gaskins and her son Joseph Voelker. Mimi also leaves behind her four grandchildren Beth Gaskins, Erin Waskiewicz (Mike), Emily Beddingfield (David), Ryan Genest (Jenni) and six great grandchildren Olivia (Beth), Michael and Megan (Erin), Elizabeth and Madison (Emily), and Sage (Ryan). Mimi was dearly loved and will be missed.
Services for Geraldine will be at Queen of Peace Catholic Church on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 11am.
Arrangements are under the care of Forest Meadows Funeral Home, 725 NW 23rd Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32609. 352-378-2528.

Published in Gainesville Sun from Sep. 2 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Service
11:00 AM
Queen of Peace Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Forest Meadows Funeral Home
725 NW 23rd Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32609
(800) 958-2528
