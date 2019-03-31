Home

POWERED BY

Services
Merritt Funeral Home and Crematory
2 South Lemon Ave
Brooksville, FL 34601
(352) 796-6699
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Manuel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine W. "Gerry" Manuel

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Geraldine W. "Gerry" Manuel Obituary
MANUEL,
GERALDINE 'GERRY' W.
Geraldine 'Gerry' W. Manuel, 93, of Brooksville, FL, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019. She was born August 22, 1925 in Otter Creek, FL and came to Brooksville 64 years ago. She retired as an Executive Secretary with Florida Mining & Materials and was a member of First Baptist Church of Brooksville. She is preceded in death by her husband, Stephen F. Manuel, parents, Bert and Ruby West, sister, Elizabeth West Arnold, and recently deceased daughter, Cynthia Manuel Snow. She is survived by her son, Steve Manuel (Barbara); son-in-law, Robert Bruce Snow; grandchildren, Molly Elizabeth Manuel, Matthew Steven Manuel and Robert Bruce Snow II. A Visitation will be held from 10-11am, Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Brooksville, where Funeral Services will begin at 11am. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to .
MERRITT FH (352)796-6699 www.merrittfuneral.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now