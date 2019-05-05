|
|
VAN GIESEN,
LT. COLONEL
ROBERT EARL
June 3,1933 - April 25, 2019
Colonel Robert E. Van Giesen, 85, of Hendersonville, NC and formerly of Gainesville, FL, died Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Flat Rock, NC.
Colonel Van Giesen was born June 3, 1933 to the late William Orsin and Gladys (Musselman) Van Giesen. On April 23, 1954 in Kalamazoo, MI he married his wife of 65 years, Joyce Lee Woodruff who survives.
Colonel Van Giesen graduated from Kalamazoo Central High in 1951 and Western Michigan University in 1954 and received his MBA from the University of Alabama. He served his country honorably for 20 years as an Army Intelligence Officer, including service in Vietnam. Further details will not be provided, as we would then have to kill you. He retired in 1975 and was then employed by Merrill Lynch for 10 years as a financial consultant.
He leaves behind his children, Dr. Stephen (Diane) Van Giesen, Todd (Kathi) Van Giesen, and Dr. Susan (Randy) Evans; two grandchildren, Krista Van Giesen and William Evans. He is preceded in death by his brother, James Van Giesen.
A gathering to celebrate the Colonel's life will be held in the mountains of Maggie Valley, NC later this June. Committal Services with Military Honors will be held in Arlington National Cemetery in the fall.
Memorial contributions may be offered to s Family Support at
http://www.wwfs.org/
wounded-warriors-family-support/information/giving.
Arrangements for Colonel Van Giesen are in the care of Shuler Funeral Home of Hendersonville, NC, 828.693.5220. Online condolences may be shared at
www.shulerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 5 to May 6, 2019