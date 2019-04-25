|
CARTER, GILFORD
Mr. Gilford Carter of Alachua, Florida entered into thy masters Joy Monday, April 15, 2019. Celebration of life service for Mr. Carter will take place Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:00AM from Fairbanks COGBF, 6901 NE 57th Street. Gainesville, Florida Elder Jeremiah Lee Officiating & Eulogist. Place of eternal rest will follow at Pelham Memorial Gardens. Pelham, Ga. Public visitation will take place FRIDAY at Fairbanks COGBF from 5:00PM-7:00PM, and Saturday from 9:00AM-10:00AM. The cortege will assemble at 1100 SE 19th Street Gainesville, Florida 32641 at 9:15AM.
