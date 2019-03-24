|
COBURN, GIULIANA GEMO
Giuliana Gemo Coburn, 67, longtime resident of Gainesville, Florida, died Monday, March 18, 2019 in the Shands Hospital, following a brief illness
Mrs. Coburn was born in Vicenza, Italy on June 30, 1951 to the late Girolamo Gemo. She came to Gainesville in 1983, and soon after became a U.S. citizen. Mrs. Coburn worked as a medical technologist for many years at both Shands Hospital and the V.A. Hospital. She loved travel, adventure and seeing the world.
She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Alton Coburn; and daughter, Julie Ann Coburn, of Gainesville; her mother, Dirce Denti, of Vicenza, Italy; two sisters, Isabella Gemo of Vicenza,
Italy; and Emanuela Gemo, of Cogorno, Italy.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10:00 A.M., in the Chapel of Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown, 404 North Main Street, with Rev. Dr. Bonnie Barnes-Kelley, officiating. The family will host a reception to follow at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the organization of your choice in her name. Please visit her memorial page at:
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019