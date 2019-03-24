Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown
404 North Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-7556
Resources
More Obituaries for GIULIANA COBURN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GIULIANA GEMO COBURN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

GIULIANA GEMO COBURN Obituary
COBURN, GIULIANA GEMO
Giuliana Gemo Coburn, 67, longtime resident of Gainesville, Florida, died Monday, March 18, 2019 in the Shands Hospital, following a brief illness
Mrs. Coburn was born in Vicenza, Italy on June 30, 1951 to the late Girolamo Gemo. She came to Gainesville in 1983, and soon after became a U.S. citizen. Mrs. Coburn worked as a medical technologist for many years at both Shands Hospital and the V.A. Hospital. She loved travel, adventure and seeing the world.
She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Alton Coburn; and daughter, Julie Ann Coburn, of Gainesville; her mother, Dirce Denti, of Vicenza, Italy; two sisters, Isabella Gemo of Vicenza,
Italy; and Emanuela Gemo, of Cogorno, Italy.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10:00 A.M., in the Chapel of Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown, 404 North Main Street, with Rev. Dr. Bonnie Barnes-Kelley, officiating. The family will host a reception to follow at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the organization of your choice in her name. Please visit her memorial page at:
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS
DOWNTOWN
(352) 376-7556
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown
Download Now