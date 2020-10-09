Gladys Elinor Wallace

Gladys Elinor Wallace was born in Normandy, Illinois, on April 15, 1922 and passed away on October 8, 2020. She has always been known as Elinor to family and friends. She moved to Walnut, Illinois in 1926 and joined the First Christian Church when she was eight years old. She graduated from Walnut Community High School in 1940. Elinor loved music, played the saxophone in the high school band, and sang in the school chorus and in a special quartet. She was a cheerleader and served as class president in 1939. During World War II, Elinor worked at the Dixon, Illinois ordinance plant as a switchboard operator. Elinor married Edward Aagesen in 1948. They lived on a farm near Tampico, Illinois where they raised pigs and grew hybrid seed corn and soybeans. Elinor also worked in Walnut on the switchboard, and worked in a bank for a total of thirty years. Her husband Edward passed away in 1987.

On Valentine's Day, 1992, Elinor married high school classmate Dr. Harold D. Wallace, a retired professor at the University of Florida in Gainesville. Elinor had no children from her first marriage, but when she married Harold she became step-mother to four daughters. She has been a caring, loving, and special mother to these daughters and their families, and has received much love in return.

Elinor has always enjoyed sports and quickly became a Gator sports fan. She was especially fond of Gator football, basketball, volleyball, and gymnastics. She was a member of the Gainesville Golf & Country Club with husband Harold, and was an avid golfer well into her nineties. Elinor was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Gainesville where she served as an usher and was an active member of the Gordon Hoover Bible Study class.

Elinor was predeceased by her parents, Anna Marie Peterson and LeRoy Glaze; five sisters, Edna, Nina, Nona, Dorothy, and Doris Ann; first husband Edward Aagesen; and second husband Harold D. Wallace. She is survived by four daughters - Cheryl Morris (Chuck), JoEllen Preston (Steve), Janet Rose (Wayne), and Marcia DeDominico (Tony); nine grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, and many beloved nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Arrangements are under the care of Forest Meadows Funeral Home, 725 NW 23rd Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32609

Services to be determined at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to First Presbyterian Church of Gainesville.



