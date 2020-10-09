1/1
Gladys Elinor Wallace
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gladys's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gladys Elinor Wallace
Gladys Elinor Wallace was born in Normandy, Illinois, on April 15, 1922 and passed away on October 8, 2020. She has always been known as Elinor to family and friends. She moved to Walnut, Illinois in 1926 and joined the First Christian Church when she was eight years old. She graduated from Walnut Community High School in 1940. Elinor loved music, played the saxophone in the high school band, and sang in the school chorus and in a special quartet. She was a cheerleader and served as class president in 1939. During World War II, Elinor worked at the Dixon, Illinois ordinance plant as a switchboard operator. Elinor married Edward Aagesen in 1948. They lived on a farm near Tampico, Illinois where they raised pigs and grew hybrid seed corn and soybeans. Elinor also worked in Walnut on the switchboard, and worked in a bank for a total of thirty years. Her husband Edward passed away in 1987.
On Valentine's Day, 1992, Elinor married high school classmate Dr. Harold D. Wallace, a retired professor at the University of Florida in Gainesville. Elinor had no children from her first marriage, but when she married Harold she became step-mother to four daughters. She has been a caring, loving, and special mother to these daughters and their families, and has received much love in return.
Elinor has always enjoyed sports and quickly became a Gator sports fan. She was especially fond of Gator football, basketball, volleyball, and gymnastics. She was a member of the Gainesville Golf & Country Club with husband Harold, and was an avid golfer well into her nineties. Elinor was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Gainesville where she served as an usher and was an active member of the Gordon Hoover Bible Study class.
Elinor was predeceased by her parents, Anna Marie Peterson and LeRoy Glaze; five sisters, Edna, Nina, Nona, Dorothy, and Doris Ann; first husband Edward Aagesen; and second husband Harold D. Wallace. She is survived by four daughters - Cheryl Morris (Chuck), JoEllen Preston (Steve), Janet Rose (Wayne), and Marcia DeDominico (Tony); nine grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, and many beloved nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Arrangements are under the care of Forest Meadows Funeral Home, 725 NW 23rd Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32609
Services to be determined at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to First Presbyterian Church of Gainesville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forest Meadows Funeral Home
725 NW 23rd Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32609
(800) 958-2528
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gainesville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved