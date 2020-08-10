Gladys Jane Davis Feussner (7/16/43 - 8/4/20) brought joy to her friends and family. Her passing is felt far and wide. Born to Morgan and Erdie Davis in Hazelton, PA, Gladys graduated from Freeland High School in 1961 and attended Hazelton State Hospital Nursing School. Following her marriage to George Gerald Feussner in 1967, she worked in the Cardiology Department of the University of Pittsburgh Medical School. They moved to Gainesville in 1971. After a brief sojourn to Biloxi, MS (1975-76), she returned to Gainesville, where she put down deep roots, adopting and raising her two sons, Brad and Justin. Gladys worked at Archie McCormick Interiors, Tom Henley Flooring, and Interior Associates. Gladys' enduring passion was UF Gator sports, especially football and basketball. She was a dedicated fan and attended every Gator event possible. During the '80s and '90s she was a Gator Booster and regarded as a second mother to generations of Gator athletes, who knew her affectionately as "Ms. G". Indeed, Gladys became something of a Gator icon, beloved by the Gator athletic community. Her infectious enthusiasm for sports and wholehearted positive energy fueled the love she shared with friends and family. Gladys is survived by her two sons, Brad and Justin, sister Penny Peters, and niece and nephew, Nicole and Jason. She leaves a legacy of love and kindness spelled boldly in orange and blue. A private family service will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church Saturday, August 15th at 11am. A live stream of the memorial is planned for those that wish to attend remotely; please contact the family for details. In lieu of flowers, contributions in honor of Gladys' memory may be made to The Alzheimer's Association
for Alzheimer's disease research.