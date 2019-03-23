|
JONES, GLADYS OVEDA CANNON
Gladys Oveda Cannon Jones, Born November 27th, 1921 to Barry and Attie Cannon age 97, was welcomed into heaven by many friends and family on March 21st, 2019.
Oveda was born in Dixie County, Florida and called it home her entire life. She was the middle child of 7 Beatrice, Bertie, Mittie, Estelle, Lamar, and Juanita. She graduated from Dixie County High School, where she met the love of her life, William Clyde Jones. They were happily married for over 60 years when he passed away in 2006.
The two of them built a life together in the first district of Dixie County, with a large farming business and later a small construction business. They raised five children, Kermit, Dolores, Gary, Kay, and Connie, who blessed them with many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Oveda was a wonderful homemaker and cook for her family. She loved to grow everything fresh in her seasonal gardens that she always had. Her and Clyde loved to fish. They spent many days on the Suwannee River and in the gulf, which passed this love down to all of their kids. She spent the last 10 years of her life traveling to and from her home in Dixie and spending time in Jacksonville with her daughter.
Having Oveda in our lives for almost 98 years was such a blessing. She left a legacy and a drive in everyone around her, to be the absolute best they can be and to always be caring and loving to others. She will be greatly missed, until we meet again.
Funeral services will be held Monday, March 25th, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., at the Rock Sink Baptist Church in Old Town. Burial took place at the Rock Sink Baptist Church Cemetery.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2019