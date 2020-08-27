GLADYS SIMMONS

SIMMONS,

GLADYS BERTHA SPRINGS

Gladys Bertha Springs Simmons, age 86, was the Wife of the late William Simmons, Sr., Daughter of the late Christopher Columbus Springs (known as Chief Springs) & Rosa Jones-Springs. Mrs. Simmons, a Retired Custodian with the Bradford County Courthouse, peacefully entered into eternal rest on August 24, 2020 during a brief stay at North Florida Regional Medical Center, Gainesville, FL.

Mrs. Simmons was a faithful Member of the Lawtey Church of Christ.

A Graveside Service In Loving Memory will be held 11:00AM Saturday, August 29, 2020, at the Peetsville Cemetery (Lawtey, FL) with her Niece, Minister Carolyn Brown Spooner, delivering the Eulogy. Mrs. Simmons will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 2:00- 7:00PM - At the Cemetery on Saturday 30 Minutes prior to the Service - And with the Processional. The Procession will form at the residence of her Niece, Min. Carolyn Brown Spooner, 1116 E. Calvary Street, Starke, FL at 10:15AM.

Those left to cherish her memory are Sisters - Wanda Springs and Elsie Glover of Gainesville, FL, (Siblings preceding her in death - Eloise Ewell, Elease Whittie, Katie Mae Williams, Louiza Brown, Ophelia Long, Leatha Mae Tate, Henry Springs, Sandy Springs and Rev. Henderson Hudson); Step Daughters-In-Law - Nicole Simmons of Texas and Diann Simmons of Miami, FL; Step Daughters - Marsha Simmons Stirrup and Sharon A. Simmons of Miami, FL; (Step Sons - William Simmons Jr, and Gerald Simmons preceded her in death); Sisters-In-Law - Ceola Hudson of Lawtey, FL, Azalee Simmons Tynes and Elizabeth B Finnie of Miami FL; Step-Grand Children: Joyce Nicole & Sean Simmons; Special Nephews - Jimmie, Larry, Adrain, & Bernard Brown; Special Nieces - Min. Carolyn Brown Spooner, Linda Brown, Mary Ann Duncan & Kimberly Ewell; And a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

We're asking that everyone closely adheres to the COVID-19 Mandates as we gather for this occasion.

