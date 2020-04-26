|
|
CAPELL,
GLADYS STEPHENS
Gladys Stephens Capell, age 98, of Gainesville, Florida died peacefully on Friday, April 17, 2020 at the E.T. York Hospice Care Center. Gladys was born November 28, 1921 in Ray City, GA to Dave and Laura Cowart. She graduated from Hahira High School in GA. She married Walter 'Steve' Stephens in 1942 and was remarried to Melvin Capell in 1987. She worked at the Florida Book Store for many years and retired as a records manager at Belk Lindsey. She was a member of North Central Baptist Church since the fifties and was a devout Christian and loyal member of the church. She loved gospel and country music and took great delight in attending concerts and meeting members of each group. She was a wonderful, loving friend to all she knew.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her two husbands, Steve Stephens and Melvin Capell; a sister, Avanell Cowart; and a brother, Donald Cowart.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Jeanne and Bruce Dorsey; a granddaughter, Debbie Dorsey; a niece, Rose Fulcher, who she considered her second daughter; and a nephew, Don Cowart.
Special gratitude goes to her three wonderful caregivers, Bria Walker, Donna Bobby, and Gloria Shepherd. Also, special gratitude to Haven Hospice for their comfort and care.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. If you wish to make a donation in Gladys' memory, please consider North Central Baptist Church, 8001 NW 23rd Ave, Gainesville FL 32606 or Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th Blvd, Gainesville FL 32606. Arrangements are in the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES 311 S. Main Street Gainesville, FL 32601 (352) 376-5361 www.milamfh.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020