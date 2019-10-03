|
JACKSON, GLEN ALAN
'BIG JACK'
Glen Alan Jackson, age 60, Senior Boat Loader of Monterey Boats of Williston, FL, a 14-Year US Army Veteran, & 1977 Graduate of Buchholz High School who later attended South Georgia College (of Douglas, GA) departed this life on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at the VA Medical Center in Gainesville.
The Homegoing Services (with Military Honors) will be held 10:30AM Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church (Arredondo Community/ Gainesville, FL) with his Pastor, Rev. Christopher Worlds, delivering the Eulogy. The Burial will follow at the Patterson Community Cemetery. Mr. Jackson will be viewed at the Funeral Home Friday 2:00-7:00PM - At the Church on Saturday 30 Minutes prior to the Services - And with the Processional. The Procession will form at the residence of his Sister & Brother-In-Law, Reverend Gloria & Deacon Roland Brown, 6609 SW 63rd Lane, Gainesville, at 9:45AM.
Left to cherish his Memory are his Wife (of 38 Years) - Charisse Palmer Jackson and Children - Chavon Darveta Jackson and Glen Alan Russell Jackson (& Lavonne) and 5 Grandchildren - Charisse, Jaiden and Maceo Taplis and Makayla and LeFlare Jackson, of Gainesville, FL; Father - Eddie Russell Jackson (Mother - Eloise Warren Jackson preceded him in death) of Gainesville, FL; Siblings - Reverend Gloria Brown (& Dea. Roland), Warren Jackson (& Rebekah), Reverend Theo Jackson (& Charisse) of Orlando, FL and Tammy Jackson of Gainesville, FL (Eddie Wayne Jackson preceded him in death); Aunts; In-Laws -Joan Dale Mincey (& Verdell), Kim Singleton and Palmer Hill (& Dolly), Nieces, Nephews, Cousins & Friends.
