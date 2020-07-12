GLEN BROWN

BROWN, GLENGlen M. Brown of Micanopy passed on July 7, 2020 at his home with his three daughters by his side.He will be remembered and highly respected by his family and friends for his integrity, wisdom and his love of family.Mr. Brown was born to the late Frank H. and Iva Louise Brown on March 27, 1933 in Lulu, Union County, Fl. He graduated from Union High School in 1951 and enlisted in the US Navy in January of 1952, serving in the Korean War. While enlisted, in Corona, CA he met his future bride, Shirley and married on August 19,1955. He served as a corpsman and received ahonorable discharge in February of 1956. Mr. Brown left California with his wife and child after his discharge and moved to Florida. Mr. Brown was employed by Southern Bell / AT&T for over 34 years.Mr. Brown was a devout Christian and welcomed the opportunity to speak the good news of Christ's word. He was a member of Highland Missionary Church for over 30 years and a faithful supporter of the 'Young at Hearts' and various other ministries.Mr. Brown enjoyed a lifelong love of gardening. He spent many hours caring for his plants and cacti. He participated with Shirley, in the Mixed Bowling League and was an honored volunteerwith the Telephone Pioneers of America.Mr. Brown is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Shirley Faye (Young) Brown; sons, Glen Randall Brown and Duane Frank Brown; son-in-law, Richard Solze; sister,Thetis Lee and brothers, Allen L. Brown, John H. Brown, Gordon H. Brown, Frank H. Brown, Jr., and Nathan R. BrownHe is survived by his daughters, Connie Greenlee (Lawrence, KS), Karen Herring (Irmo, SC) and Carol Solze (Starke, FL); grandchildren, Heather Andrews, Matthew Herring and wife Lyndsey,James Brown, Anna Calero and husband Tommy, Sara Morton and husband Johnny; Raffina Thompson and Lindsey Solze; great-grandchildren, Ashton Perdue and husband Josh, BryceAndrews, Elisabeth Herring, Michael Pate and Ely Pate, Jacory Thompson, Jayme Thompson, Joshua Thompson, Justice Thompson and Jacob Thompson. In addition, Mr. Brown leaves behind his brother and friend William F. 'Bill' Brown and his wife Mary Ellen along with numerous nieces and nephews. The family would also like to include a special person who hasbeen a part of our lives for the past 25 years Rob Gibson and his close friend Larry Herrington and his wife Beth.Glen and Shirley spent 63 wonderful years together making memories and sharing inadventures. Their greatest blessing being their five children, seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.Funeral services will be held Monday, July 13, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Highland Missionary Baptist Church, 2620 NE 15th St, Gainesville, with Pastor Kris Hartmann officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Old Providence Cemetery, 9316 NW County Rd 245, Lake Butler. Please visit his memorial page atwww.williamsthomasFOR FURTHER INFORMATIONWILLIAMS-THOMASDOWNTOWN352-376-7556