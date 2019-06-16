|
PICKLES, GLEN DOUGLAS
Glen Douglas Pickles (affectionately known as 'Pick'), 58, of Lee, Florida, passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 9, 2019, after a short, but courageous battle with cancer. Glen was born on December 28, 1960, in Madison County Memorial Hospital. He left this world, just as he entered it, full of spunk.
Glen loved everything outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved gardening in his yard. One of his last dying wishes was that he hoped he lived long enough to enjoy his crop of new potatoes, cucumbers and tomatoes that he planted this spring. Against almost impossible odds, he was able to do just that. He enjoyed NASCAR racing, brown liquor and smoking cigarettes. Nothing brought him more joy than 'being in the woods.' Glen was a dedicated and steadfast pal who found great pleasure in helping his friends whether it was through cooking, clearing land, or cleaning fish.
Glen was cared for in his final weeks by his incredibly strong parents, Maude and Harvey Pickles (Lee), and by his loyal and resilient younger brother, Curtis Pickles (Lee). Glen's devoted sisters, Teena Spikes (Williston) and Terri Turner (Orlando) were Weekend Warriors that probably annoyed Glen more than anything with all of the doting and outpouring of affection they gave him during his last days. Glen loved his two brothers-in-law, Darren Spikes and Sean Turner, and often said he was sorry that they got stuck with his sisters. Although he never had any children of his own, he was 'Uncle Glen' to Stacy, Ashley and Dalton (Teena); Zachary and Nicholas (Terri) and Dillon (Curtis).
If you wish to honor Glen, plant a tomato plant. Have a drink. Shoot a turkey. Catch a fish. Grill some meat. Watch a NASCAR race. Glen would also love it if you would kindly check on his parents and baby brother from time to time, as they were his rock during his darkest hours.
Tremendous and heartfelt thanks go to Shands Hospital at the University of Florida and their Radiation/Oncology Department. They gave Glen a ray of hope, and that's really all he wanted.
A celebration of Glen's life was held with friends and family on Saturday, May 11, while he was still cognizant.
In keeping with Glen's expressed wishes, he will be cremated, and his ashes spread on the Withlacoochee River property of his close friends, Dale and Melinda Williams.
In Glen's words, 'I lived life my way.' Rest in Peace Pick. You will never be forgotten.
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 16 to June 17, 2019