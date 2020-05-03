FOERST, GLEN PETER
Glen Peter Foerst, 73, of Gainesville, passed away April 20th due to complications of cancer. Pete was born in Trenton, NJ on May 24,1946. As a small child his family moved here. He graduated from Gainesville High School in 1964 and joined the Marine Corps. He served two tours in Vietnam, became a Sargent, and received a Purple Heart. Upon returning, he worked in construction before working for the U.S. Post Office. After being a letter carrier for 30 years at the University Station Post Office in Gainesville he retired. He was a lifelong Gator fan. He is preceded in death by his parents Roger & Betty Foerst; his sisters Janet (Tom) Hill & Laura Kitamura. He is survived by his wife Darlene Foerst; his sister Lynn (Woody) James; his sons Justin (Melissa) Foerst & Tyler Foerst; his grandsons Noah & Blake, countless nieces and nephews, and his loyal dog Butch. Due to Covid-19, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society or the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund. Arrangements are under the care of Forest Meadows Funeral Home, 725 NW 23rd Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32609.
352-378-2528
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 3 to May 4, 2020.