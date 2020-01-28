|
HUGHES,
GLENDA MARKHAM
Glenda Markham Hughes, 71, of High Springs, Florida passed away January 25, 2020.
Mrs. Hughes was born to the late Reese and Muriel Markham in High Springs. She was a member of the Spring Hill Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women. In her spare time, she enjoyed shopping, sewing, and spending time with family and friends.
Mrs. Hughes is survived by her husband Ray Hughes, her daughter Amy Fralick (Tony) of High Springs, a brother Walter 'Dub' Markham (Alice) of High Springs, her grandchildren Allison Fralick, Aubrey Fralick, and Tyson Fralick, a niece Jessica Greene and many friends that she considered family.
Funeral services for Mrs. Hughes will be held 3:00 PM Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the Spring Hill Methodist Church, with Rev. James Richardson officiating. Interment will follow in the Spring Hill Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
