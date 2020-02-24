Home

Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
1:00 PM
First Baptist Church
14105 NW 39th Avenue
Gainesville, FL
BENNETT, GLENNA ORRELL
Glenna Orrell Bennett, age 85, was surrounded by her family when she peacefully passed on Friday, February 21, 2020, after a long illness. Glenna was a beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother and friend to many. She was a tremendous inspiration to those who knew her.
Glenna was a member of First Baptist Church, Gainesville, FL for 59 years, where she served in many capacities including personnel committee, Woman's Missionary Union, and Deacon.
Born in Spring Garden, VA, she met her future husband 72 years ago. They built a wonderful life together that eventually brought them to Gainesville in 1961, where they raised their family.
Glenna graduated from James Madison University. She was a member of Sigma, Sigma, Sigma sorority and served as chapter president.
Glenna loved teaching, and specialized in home economics, sharing that passion with students for many years.
She enjoyed travel, especially to the beach, and spending time with her family.
Glenna is preceded in death by her parents, Ira Oscar Orrell and Elsie Williams Orrell; as well as her brother, the Reverend Julian S. Orrell, and her sister Dorothy Orrell Dodd.
She is survived by her husband, Bobby R. Bennett; son, Stephen R. Bennett and his wife Tracy Burrows; daughter, Cynthia B. Bass and her husband David; Grandsons; Nathaniel, Austin, and Henry.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the loving staff of Plaza Health and Rehab, and to VITAS Hospice Care.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00, Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at First Baptist Church, 14105 NW 39th Avenue, Gainesville, FL, 32606. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the First Baptist Church, Missions Fund.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
