|
|
DORSEY, GLORIA DIANE
Gloria Diane Dorsey, a Gainesville native and life-long resident until 2018 when she moved to Ocala for lifetime specialty care, departed this life on April 3, 2019.
Diane retired from Bell South/AT&T after 32 years and from Alachua County School Board after 10 years. She was an avid reader of southern novels and enjoyed crossword puzzles. She loved animals, especially cats, two of whom lived many years with her. Diane's favorite charity was Gainesville Humane Society. A donation in her honor is a fitting memory.
Diane, born in 1938, is survived by her sister, Peggy (Darrow) Mixon and a brother Bruce (Jeanne) Dorsey both of Gainesville. She was predeceased by her parents, Edward and Mary Dorsey, and two brothers, Randall Dorsey of Fort Myers, FL., and Jimmy Dorsey of Florala, Ala. Diane cherished three nephews, Terry Dorsey, Jim Dorsey, John Dorsey and their families in the Cape Coral/Fort Myers, FL. area. She also has two beloved nieces, Suzanne (Phillip) Waite of Irvine, KY. And Debbie Dorsey, Gainesville.
The Family wishes to thank all who met Diane's medical needs and those who sustained her in other ways.
There will be no viewing. Burial will be private in Evergreen Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES- 311 South Main Street Gainesville, FL.
(352) 376-5361
www.milamfh.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019