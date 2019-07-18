Home

GLORIA J. WARMACK


1951 - 2019
GLORIA J. WARMACK Obituary
WARMACK, GLORIA J.
Gloria J. Warmack, 68, of Archer FL passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019. Gloria was born on March 14, 1951 in Newberry FL to Freddie L. Warmack and Elvira Taylor (de ceased). She was a graduate of Newberry High School and lifelong resident of Archer FL. She is preceded in death by sister (Judy Warmack) and survived by siblings Ann Mayberry (James), Cathy McCleary (Rudolph), Gail King (Lewis), Janice Warmack, Cynthia Warmack, Vanessa Warmack, Freddie Warmack Jr. (Brenda), Arthur Hall, Benjamin Hope and James Hope (Lashawn). A aunt, Ernestine Daniels and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. The viewing will be on Friday July 19, 2019 at The Hunt's Funeral Home Chapel from 6:00-8:00pm. Public Speaker will be J.C. Mulberry. A graveside service has been arranged for Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 10:00am at the Newberry Cemetery, Newberry FL.
Arrangements entrusted to: Booker T. Hunt's Funeral Home, 24340 Newberry Lane, Newberry FL, 352-472-3244.
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 18 to July 19, 2019
