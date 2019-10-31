|
SALLETT, GLORIA MACK
Mrs. Gloria Mack Sallett of Gainesville, Florida quietly crossed the Jordan to be with her Savior Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Celebration of life service for Mrs. Sallett will take place Saturday November 2, 2019 at 2:00PM from Female Protective Society, 12610 NW 39th Avenue, Gainesville, FL Pastor Kenneth Day Eulogist. Place of eternal rest will follow In the Garden of Memories. Public visitation will take place FRIDAY at Phillip & Wiley Mortuary from 12:00PM-8:00PM, and Saturday at the temple from 1:00PM-2:00PM. She leaves to cherish her precious memories Husband, children and a host of other family and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble to form the cortège at 831 SE 12th Street, Gainesville, Florida at 12:45PM.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019