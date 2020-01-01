|
BROWN, GLORIA R.
Gloria R. Brown, age 93 of Gainesville passed away Friday, December 27, 2019. She was born December 12, 1926 in Freeport, New York to Elliott A. and Theresa May Ferrari Rayner.
She was a very lovable person and was always thinking of others. She loved all animals especially dogs.
Gloria is survived by her husband of 27 years, Charles R. Brown; step-children, Richard 'Dick Benchley, Biff Benchley, Rodney Brown (Gail) and David Brown (Cindy); 6 grandchildren, Andrew, Allison, Samuel, Sara, Gary and Nathan; 3 great grandchildren, Josselyn, Brenden and Wesley; nieces and nephews, Robert Lamb, Marianne Thorvaldsen, Cecelia Fullam, Edward Lamb, Timothy Lamb, Christina Palamaro and Michael Lamb and her beloved dog, Pepper.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Janet Lamb.
A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. in the chapel of WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME DOWNTOWN, 404 North Main Street. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Best Friends Animal Society, www.bestfriends.org. Please visit her memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS
DOWNTOWN
352-376-7556
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020