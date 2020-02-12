|
|
CANNON,
GLORIA ROBERTS
Gloria Roberts Cannon of Bell, FL, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at her home. She was 72 years old. She was born on May 4, 1947 to parents, Leon and Alda Juanita Roberts in Gainesville, FL and was a lifelong resident of Gilchrist County. She was a homemaker and a member of Bethel Church of Christ.
Mrs. Roberts is preceded in death by her parents and by her daughter, Heidi D. McDowell. She is survived by her husband, John D. Cannon; her daughters, Ginny M. Allen and Greta D. Cutts; her sister, Zelda (Frank) Laidler, all of Bell, FL and her 7 grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Cannon will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Bethel Church of Christ in Bell, FL with Mr. David Halter officiating. Interment to follow at Bethel Church of Christ Cemetery.
