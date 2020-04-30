|
RUBY, GLORY KEYES, 88
Gainesville - Glory Keyes Ruby age 88 passed away peacefully on April 19th, 2020 in Gainesville, FL.
A graveside memorial will be held at Forest Meadows Memorial Park Central on May 1, 2020 at 2PM with Reverend Melissa Pisco of Celebration Methodist Church officiating. Forest Meadows will be handling the funeral arrangements.
Glory was born in Binghamton, NY on June 28, 1931 to Lilly Pearl Blythe and William Leslie Keyes. She went to high school at Binghamton North High School and graduated in 1948. She went on to obtain her Associates Degree in nursing at Binghamton State Hospital School of Nursing where she was Valedictorian. She worked as a Registered Nurse at the University of Florida Infirmary for many years. She was the Director of Nursing at Community Convalescent Center of Gainesville and she finished her nursing career as a Clinical Research Coordinator at the University of Florida Division of Cardiology. She supported many charities especially those involving children and animal welfare. In her spare time she enjoyed doing the daily crossword puzzle, reading, gardening, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a Methodist and avid Gator fan.
She is preceded in death by both of her parents and her husband Vincent Miller Ruby. Glory is survived by her sons Michael William Ruby (Michelle) of Gainesville, FL and Kelly Vincent Ruby (Chrissi) of Golden, CO; grandchildren Emily, Hannah, Sarah, Jessica Butler, Kristin (Elliott) Tolley; great grandchildren Gage Butler, Corbin Elliott, and Avana Elliott.
In lieu of flowers, please make any memorial donations to the .
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020