GLOVINE FERGUSON
FERGUSON, GLOVINE
(1956-2020)
Glovine Ferguson, 63, of Gainesville, FL., began her Heavenly Journey on August 8, 2020 at her home. Mrs. Glovine leaves to remember her legacy, her siblings, Barbara Dukes, LuAnn Foreman Brown, Shirley M. Williams, Collis Dennison Sr., Roland Brown, Faye Ferguson Stokes, and Brenda Ferguson, one nephew whom she cared for like her own, Demetrius Ferguson, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. All Black Everything Celebration of Life private ceremony will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 4:00 pm. Located at 20925 NW 100th Avenue Road Micanopy, Florida 32667. We encourage all attendees to bring their own lawn chair. The Viewing will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 between the hours of 3:00pm - 7:00pm at D. Williams Mortuary Services, LLC in The Clarence III Viewing Room (6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville, Florida 32608.
All Black everything Balloon-Release and Candlelight Vigil will be held Immediately Following the Viewing, On Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 7:00pm - 8:00pm located at 14 SW 59th Terrace Gainesville, FL. 32607.
Services are under the Professional care of D. Williams Mortuary Services, LLC. Serving With A Spirit Of Excellence
Dwilliamsmortuary.com
(352) 204-2381

Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
