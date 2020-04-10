|
WOOTTON, GORDON LEE
Gordon Lee Wootton of Alachua, FL passed away peacefully in his sleep Friday, April 3, 2020 at his home. He was born and raised in Wyalusing, PA. He was the only son to Elston Olin Wootton and Betty Clapper Wootton. Gordon married Nancy Preston on June 8, 1986 and eventually moved to Florida where he has since resided. Gordon was known for his master craftsmanship having worked in construction his entire career. Gordon is survived by his wife Nancy, daughters Lisa and Edward Bacorn, Lori and Robert Horton, of Towanda, Pa and son Brandon and Aaron Wootton of High Springs, FL, grandchildren Larry and Seth Baker, Matthew and Amanda Horton, and Derek, Emory, and Melinda Wootton and several great grandchildren. His beloved dogs, Abbey and Mya, passed away the week prior. The family believes he passed with a broken heart and went to be with his doggies.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020