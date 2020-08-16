MILES, M. GRACE STONEGrace Miles, 76, was called to her heavenly home on Saturday, August 8, 2020, after a long and valiant battle with Alzheimer's disease. Grace was born in Chamblee, Georgia to Lena Mae Lord and John B. Stone of Duluth, of eleven children and is survived by her faithful and loving daughters, Kelly Miles Jackson of Gainesville, Florida and Jennifer Miles Russell of St. Johns, Florida; her loving grandchildren, Miles Raymond Jackson, Brandon Thomas Russell, Brittany Elizabeth Solis, and Lauren Grace Russell; her loving sisters, Ethel Manning, Margaret Drescher Engle, Johnnie Mae Hall, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Tamala Mae Miles Solis; her sisters, Lena Mae Fury and Ruby Lee Stevens; and brothers, James W. Stone, Willie F. Stone, W.A. Stone, Fred Stone and John C. Stone.Grace resided in Winder, Georgia with her family from 1974 to 1986 and was a devoted member of Union Baptist Church, Winder Georgia. In 1987, she moved to Gaineville, Florida with her three daughters, where she resided upon her passing. Grace's career path included working as a Bookkeeper, Fiscal Assistant, Executive Assistant, Section Eight Housing Representative, and Section Eight Housing Manager. She was very active in her grandchildren's lives and loved every minute she could spend with them - she spoiled them when she could. She was a strong, resilient, dedicated and loving woman, mother and friend to her daughters, family, friends and co-workers.Some of Grace's favorite activities included dancing, listening to music, bowling, vacationing with her sisters, family vacations to the beach, attending recitals, plays and sporting events of her grandchildren, cooking for family gatherings, cookouts with her friends, and visiting with her friends and family.Due to COVID-19 safety concerns, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date to allow family and friends to gather together to celebrate Grace's life and share wonderful memories and be laid to rest at Barrow Memorial Gardens, 793 Atlanta Highway, N.E., Winder, Georgia. Please visit her memorial page atFOR FURTHER INFORMATIONWILLIAMS-THOMASDOWNTOWN352-376-7556