TARBOX, GRACE
DOROTHEA 'DOTTIE'
Grace Dorothea 'Dottie' Tarbox, 100, passed away on July 14, 2019 in Gainesville, Florida. She was born on June 29, 1919 in Milton, Massachusetts to Earnest & Amelia Graumann. Dottie was an artist. She also enjoyed playing bridge, dancing, bowling, and her Garden Club. Dottie was preceded in death by her husband, William S. Tarbox. She is survived by her daughters, Jean Perry Fricke (Harold), Linda Becker (Bill) and Janet Sheets; 11 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. A private family service will be held at a later date. Services are in the care of FOREST MEADOWS FUNERAL HOME, 725 NW 23rd Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32609, 352-378- 2528.
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 18 to July 19, 2019