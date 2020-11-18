1/1
Graham Buddy Byrd, Jr.
Archer - Buddy Byrd passed away after losing his two-week battle with COVID on November 12, 2020.
Buddy graduated from Buchholz High School and then served in the U.S. Air Force. He was married to Darline Magee in his early life and late wife Tracie McGraw. He worked at Energizer before becoming a long-distance truck driver. He was a member of Parker Road Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Juanita Boals and Roscoe Parker and paternal grandparents, Graham and Mildred Byrd. He was born at Alachua General Hospital December 29, 1959 to Clara Parker Redd (Allen) and Graham Buddy Byrd, Sr. (JoAnn). He is survived by his fiancé Carole Sears and his children, two daughters, Dawn Henderson of Panama City, FL and Grace Byrd of Archer, FL, a son Dylan Byrd of Pensacola, FL, and a stepson Sean Walko of Newberry, FL. He had 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by one sister, Donna Bobby, a half-sister Christine Callahan, and a half-brother Matthew Byrd, stepsister Barbara Moran (Bill) and stepbrother Terry Redd (Kim) and many nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
