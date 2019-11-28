Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
18 NW 8th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 372-2537
Resources
More Obituaries for GREGGORY BRANCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GREGGORY T. BRANCH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GREGGORY T. BRANCH Obituary
BRANCH, GREGGORY T.
Mr. Greggory T. Branch age 45, passed away November 18, 2019 in Gainesville, FL. Mr. Branch was a member of Abiding Faith Christian Church, where he served as a member of the Men's Auxiliary, Usher Board, Prison Ministry, Hospitality, and Anniversary Committee. He was a graduate of Gainesville High School, class of 1992 and was employed with McDonalds as an Environmental Technician.
Mr. Branch is survived by his mother; Doris Mack, Gainesville, FL, siblings; Roosevelt Branch, Jr., Cynthia Kay Robinson(Bobby), Rosetta Branch, Toya Branch, Renee Branch, all of Gainesville, FL.
Funeral Services for Mr. Branch will be held 12:00noon, Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Abiding Faith Christian Church, Rev. John Cowart, Eulogist; burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mr. Branch will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at the Church from 11:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of Teresa Mack, 2418 N.E. 11th Street, Gainesville, at 11:15am to form the Cortege.
'A CHESTNUT SERVICE'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GREGGORY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -