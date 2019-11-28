|
BRANCH, GREGGORY T.
Mr. Greggory T. Branch age 45, passed away November 18, 2019 in Gainesville, FL. Mr. Branch was a member of Abiding Faith Christian Church, where he served as a member of the Men's Auxiliary, Usher Board, Prison Ministry, Hospitality, and Anniversary Committee. He was a graduate of Gainesville High School, class of 1992 and was employed with McDonalds as an Environmental Technician.
Mr. Branch is survived by his mother; Doris Mack, Gainesville, FL, siblings; Roosevelt Branch, Jr., Cynthia Kay Robinson(Bobby), Rosetta Branch, Toya Branch, Renee Branch, all of Gainesville, FL.
Funeral Services for Mr. Branch will be held 12:00noon, Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Abiding Faith Christian Church, Rev. John Cowart, Eulogist; burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mr. Branch will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at the Church from 11:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of Teresa Mack, 2418 N.E. 11th Street, Gainesville, at 11:15am to form the Cortege.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019