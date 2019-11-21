Home

Gregoria (Goyita) Reyes


1928 - 2019
Gregoria (Goyita) Reyes Obituary
REYES,
GREGORIA (GOYITA)
Gregoria (Goyita) Reyes age 91 passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019. She was born in Las Piedras, Puerto Rico on July 5, 1928. She was a retired teacher with a Master Degree in Education from the University of Puerto Rico. She is survived by her husband, Efrain Reyes Sr., two sons and daughters-in law, Efrain Reyes MD, Deidre Cortes, MD, Oscar Reyes and Nichi Reyes, grandchildren, Emmanuel Reyes-Cortes MD and wife Molly, Isabel Reyes Cortes, Oscar Javier Reyes, Laura Reyes and husband Cliff. She was preceded in death by her parents, Nemesio and Daniela Berrios and son; Jorge Reyes. Memorial services to be held in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico. The family thanks the following, Dr. Charles Halliborton, Dr. Denzil L. Morais, Azalea Estates Assisted Living (Suzy, Lisa, Missy and Serenity), Baton Rouge Hospice and Ms. Barbara and Ms. Lucy Memorial contributions to Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
