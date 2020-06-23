ERDOS,GREGORY WILLIAMSeptember 21, 1945 -June 19, 2020MICANOPY, FL - Greg was born in Akron Ohio, and grew up on a farm in Doylestown Ohio. He graduated from Doylestown High School in 1963. Greg then attended The Ohio State University earning a B. S. in Botany and subsequently a Ph. D. in Plant Cell Biology from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Greg then obtained a post-doctoral position at the University of Wisconsin and worked in Bacteriology and later as a Research Associate at the University of Zurich in Switzerland. In 1976 Greg took a position at the University of Florida and eventually became the Director of the Electron Microscopy Core Laboratory at the Interdisciplinary Center for Biotechnology Research. In 2007 he retired as Assistant Director of that center. Besides serving for several years on the board of Prairie Creek Conservation Cemetery, Greg also was a board member of the Micanopy Academy. He loved the outdoors and supported numerous nature conservation and humanitarian charities. Greg loved cooking, gardening and tending to his 8 acre property on the edge of the Tuscawilla Lake Preserve. Greg thoroughly enjoyed traveling and was always looking forward to his next trip. He traveled all over the United States, Europe and Asia and was quite fond of Yellowstone as well as the Southwestern United States. In addition Greg loved playing cards and played duplicate bridge at least weekly and had numerous very close friends in his bridge club.Greg was preceded in death by his parents, William and Elizabeth Erdos and his sister, Cynthia Erdos Ellis. He is survived by his sisters, Rosemary (Terry) Morris, Tina Kohler, Susanne (James) Brosnahan, Monica (Jack) Brediger and many nephews, nieces and their children.The family wishes to thank the caring staff at UF Health Shands Hospital for their compassionate care of Greg during his month long illness. Funeral Services will be handled by Countryside Funeral Services and the family thanks their staff for their work and attention. There will be no funeral service or viewing. Friends and family may gather for a natural 'green' burial at the Prairie Creek Conservation Cemetery Thursday June 25 at 9:00 AM. The family cannot thank the staff and volunteers of PCCC enough for their careful dedication and assistance in carrying out the wishes of their friend Greg. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Prairie Creek Conservation Cemetery via a link at the Pccc websitewww.prairiecreekArrangements under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.