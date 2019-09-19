|
|
WILLIAMS, GREGORY
(1958-2019)
Gregory Williams, 60, of Gainesville, Florida, will be remembered for his smile and laughter by his wife; Trina Williams, stepmother; Barbara Williams, children; Issac Miller, Darrell Williams, and Gregory Williams. Brother; Albert Todd, sister; Tina Williams. Gregory will be celebrated on Saturday, September 21, 2019, 11:00 am at The Gainesville Christian Center (1443 NE 16th Ave Gainesville, Florida 32601) Where Pastor Gainey is the Hosting Pastor. Viewing Hours will be held at D Williams Mortuary Services in the Clarence Williams III Memorial Chapel, on Friday, September 20, 2019 from (2:00-5:00 pm) and On Saturday one hour prior to services at the Church. D Williams Mortuary Services, will be accepting Floral Arrangements on Friday, September 20, 2019 between (9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.). Service of Excellence are under the care of D Williams Mortuary Services, LLC (6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville, Florida 32608)
