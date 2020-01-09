Home

Grover Cleveland Smart Jr.

Grover Cleveland Smart, Jr., 90, was born on November 6, 1929 to Grover Cleveland Smart and Goldie Mae Williams Smart in Stuart, Virginia. He received BA and MA degrees in biology at the University of Virginia, and a PhD in plant pathology at the University of Wisconsin.
He was a sergeant U.S. Army Security Agency where he received a Letter of Commendation for Meritorious Service. In 1964, he joined the faculty in the Entomology and Nematology Department, University of Florida until retiring in 2003. Dr. Smart had 188 scientific publications, the Distinguished Service Unit Award from the US Department of Agriculture, and was elected Fellow of the Society of Nematologists.
He was a very active member of Trinity United Methodist Church where he sang in the Chancel Choir and taught Disciple Bible classes for 40 years.
Grover was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey, and eight siblings. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Patricia, his son, Gregory (Natalie), two siblings, three grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at 4pm with a reception to follow. Graveside services are private. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Haven Hospice,
https://beyourhaven.org/
donate.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
