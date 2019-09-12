Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
18 NW 8th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 372-2537
Resources
More Obituaries for GWENDOLYN MORROW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GWENDOLYN E. MORROW

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GWENDOLYN E. MORROW Obituary
MORROW, GWENDOLYN E.
Ms. Gwendolyn E. Morrow, age 55, passed away September 2nd, 2019 at the E.T. York Hospice Care Center in Gainesville, FL. A Gainesville native, she was a graduate of Gainesville High School and City College. Gwendolyn was employed with the Alachua County School District in the Transportation Department.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date for Ms. Morrow. Arrangements are under the care of Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
'A CHESTNUT SERVICE'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GWENDOLYN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now