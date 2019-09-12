|
MORROW, GWENDOLYN E.
Ms. Gwendolyn E. Morrow, age 55, passed away September 2nd, 2019 at the E.T. York Hospice Care Center in Gainesville, FL. A Gainesville native, she was a graduate of Gainesville High School and City College. Gwendolyn was employed with the Alachua County School District in the Transportation Department.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date for Ms. Morrow. Arrangements are under the care of Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
'A CHESTNUT SERVICE'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019