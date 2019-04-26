|
HOWARD, GWENDOLYN
ELAINE ROBINSON
Gwendolyn Elaine Robinson Howard ('Gwen'), age 63, of Gainesville, Florida, passed away on April 20, 2019, after bravely battling breast cancer with her family by her side. She was born on March 25, 1956 in Gainesville, daughter of G.W. and Kate Robinson.
On November 18, 1979, Gwen married the late William James Howard ('Bill') and they raised their two children together. Over the course of their 34-year marriage, their relationship taught their children much about love, integrity, sacrifice, and faith - lessons they will carry with them forever.
Gwen devoted her life to the needs of her children, setting them on the path to achieve their dreams and goals. Along the way, she demonstrated pure love, joy and a selfless spirit. As a grandmother, 'Gigi', she was no different. She doted on her grandson, showering him with affection (and every toy a young boy could want), always reminding him, as she did her own children, that she loved him 'to the moon and back.'
Once her children were grown, Gwen turned her energies to starting her own career (yet another example of her confident and hardworking approach to life). She became a successful sales consultant and realtor for G.W. Robinson Homes where she was known for treating her client's needs as if they were her own and creating a personalized experience that turned clients into friends.
Ever the gracious host, throughout her life, Gwen delighted in creating opportunities for friends and family to gather. She could do it all. She was an excellent cook, and brought a refined but creative eye to design that resulted in an atmosphere of joy around her at all times. Anyone who met Gwen instantly felt special and cared for. It was a gift she had that she happily shared with everyone she met.
Gwen will be deeply missed and is survived by her parents: G.W. and Kate Robinson; her children: Bridget M. Vanevenhoven (Alan) and Joshua G. Howard; her grandson, Drake Xavier Vanevenhoven; her siblings: Randy Robinson (Bobbie); Ken Robinson; and Gay Robinson Schmitt (John); and her brother-in-law: Brian Howard. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces/ nephews, other family members and friends whom she loved dearly and who will remember her always.
She was preceded in death by her husband: William James Howard; by her in-laws: Gerald and Maureen Brady Howard; her sisters-in-law: Zena Robinson and Patti Perna; and her brother-in-law: Randi Perna.
A life celebration service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at The Family Church in Gainesville, 2022 SW 122nd St, Gainesville, FL 32607, with Pastor Phillip Griffin officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Meadows Central, 4100 NW 39th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32606. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Child Advocacy Center of Gainesville, 500 East University Avenue Suite A, Gainesville, FL 32601. Please visit her memorial page at
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019