GWENDOLYN McCRAY
McCRAY, GWENDOLYN
Gwendolyn McCray, 67 of Gainesville, Florida, passed on September 07, 2020. Gwendolyn will be remembered in the hearts of her children, Tonya MCcray, Renee Livingston-Watkins , Myra Jones and Michael Fulston, 9 grandchildren and 7 great grands, siblings; Alberta Hopkins-Walls, Essie Mae Anderson, Annie Pearl McCray and Ernest McCray. The Graveside Ceremony will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020, 3:00 pm in Pine Grove Cemetery. Viewing one hour prior to service at cemetery. The family is asking that you bring your own lawn chair and remember to wear facial covering for the safety of family and the community. Services are under the direction of D Williams Mortuary Service (6120 SW 13th Street, Gainesville, Florida 32608).
'Serving with
A Spirit of Excellence'
Dwilliamsmortuary.com
352-204-2381

Published in Gainesville Sun from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
D Williams Mortuary Services
6120 SW 13th Street
Gainesville, FL 32608
(352) 204-2381
