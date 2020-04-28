Home

Forest Meadows Funeral Home and Cemeteries
725 NW 23rd Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32609
(800) 958-2528
GWENDOLYN WENDY WILLIAMS


1957 - 2020
GWENDOLYN WENDY WILLIAMS Obituary
WILLIAMS, GWENDOLYN (WENDY) RUTH
Gwendolyn (Wendy) Ruth Williams, 62, of Live Oak, FL passed away on April 18 in Lake City, FL. Wendy was born to Frank and Verda Williams in Gainesville, FL on June 9, 1957. She graduated from Santa Fe High School in 1975. She graduated in 1980 from Santa Fe Community College with AS degree (Medical Secretary). She worked as a receptionist for Vocational Rehabilitation Services in Gainesville, FL for 16 years. Wendy was a 13 year resident at Suwannee Health Care in Live Oak, FL. Wendy loved crafts, including embroidery and making beaded bracelets and necklaces. She especially loved giving those finished crafts away.
Wendy was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Verda Williams, as well as her brother, Norman Williams.
She is survived by sisters Phyllis Martin (Bill) from Hernando, FL, Priscilla McCormick (David) from Tucson, AZ. her brother Tom Williams (Elaine) from High Springs, FL, 10 nieces and nephews, and their children.
Wendy had an incredible ability to remember names and details regarding all her family, as well as the many residents and staff at Suwannee Health Center. She was loved and appreciated for her kindness and generosity.
Arrangements are under the care of Forest Meadows Funeral Home, 725 NW 23rd Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32609. 352-378-2528.
Published in Gainesville Sun on Apr. 28, 2020
