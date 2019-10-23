|
BROWN, HANNAH LYNN
Hannah Lynn Brown, 14, passed into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. Hannah was born March 3, 2005 in Gainesville, FL, and attend Hawthorne Middle School.
She is survived by her mother, Mary 'Ginger' Phelps, Micanopy, FL, biological mother; Vickie Hall, Gainesville, FL, siblings; Steven Brown, Micanopy, FL, Joshua Scott of Gainesville, FL, Jessica Johnson, Kissimmee, FL, and many extended and honorary family members. Hannah will forever be cherished in the hearts of so many whose lives she touched, from her classmates to friends and family who were captivated by her joyful and fearless spirit. Her smile, her laughter, and her love of animals are a few of the things that made spending time with her so special.
Funeral services for Hannah Lynn Brown will be held at 11 am, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at the First Baptist Church, 709 NE Cholokka Blvd, Micanopy, FL 32667, Pastor Victor Nickerson will officiate; burial will follow at Oakridge Cemetery, County Road 234, Rochelle, FL. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Hannah's memory to Retirement Home for Horses, Inc., and send to P.O. Box 2100, Alachua, FL 32616-2100.
Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019