CALLAHAN,
HANNELORE 'LOU ANN'
Hannelore 'Lou Ann' Callahan, age 85 of Gainesville, FL passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019. She was born November 12, 1933 in Karlsruhe, Germany to Rudolf Karl and Hildegard Sauter Weineck.
She received her US citizenship in the 1950's. Hannelore and her family moved to Gainesville in August of 1979. Where she worked for Smitty's Auto Service as a bookkeeper for many years until her retirement. She loved gardening and being a seamstress, bookkeeper and homemaker, but most of all she loved her family and her animals.
She was preceded in death in 2015 by her husband Roy G. Callahan. She is survived by her daughter Daria R. Broom and grandson Kyle M. Broom of Gainesville, FL and a son, Mitchell R. Callahan of Tennessee.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Joseph's Episcopal Church 16921 W Newberry Rd., Newberry, FL. with Fr. Carr officiating. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution in her name to the Humane Society of North Central Florida 4202 NW 6th Street, Gainesville, FL 32609. Please visit her memorial page at
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 26 to May 27, 2019