DOBY, HARDING PHILLIP
Retired First Class Petty Officer, Harding Phillip Doby, affectionately known as, Hardy', passed away February 25th, 2019 at the Veterans Hospital in Orlando, Florida. He graduated from P.K. Younge Laboratory School, class of 1977. He attended Florida A&M University for a year. Harding enlisted in the United States Navy, and for twenty years, earning the rank of Petty Officer First Class, and worked as a Communication System Specialist, Navy Intergraded Cryptologic. He was a member of Mt. pleasant United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his son; Justin Doby, Pensacola, Florida, father; Eugene Ross (Essie), Ocala, Florida, siblings; Sandra Martin (Humphrey), Detroit, Michigan, Gail D. Brown, Gainesville, FL, Herbert Sanders, Tracy K. Sanders, both of Triangle, Virginia, Chenita Miles Gainesville, Florida.
Funeral Services for Mr. Doby will be held, 11:00am, Saturday, March 9th, 2019 at Mr. Pleasant United Methodist Church, Rev. Michael Frazier, Pastor, Rev. Larry Rogers, officiating; burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, Florida.
Mr. Doby will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, March 8th, 2019 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at the Church from 10:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of Mr. Doby, 1622 S.E. 15th Avenue, Gainesville, at 10:15am.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019