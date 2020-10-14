Harley Keith Alltop
Gainesville - Harley Keith Alltop, aged 67, died peacefully at home surrounded by family on Tuesday October 6, 2020 in Gainesville, Florida.
Keith is survived by his beloved wife Shirley Alltop; children Melissa Alltop, Jonathan Alltop, and Erin Alltop; grandchildren Christina Alltop, Robert Herman, Laney Herman, Abigail Hilton, and Jonathan Alltop Jr.; siblings Rick (Brenda) Alltop, Cheryl (Joe) Dossa, Cindi (Wayne) Cyr, Tim Alltop, and Beth (Paul) Huffman; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws (including brother-in-law Russell Paintiff Jr.), and other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Harley and Maviadell Alltop; and sister Patty Smith.
Keith was born on November 16, 1952 in Elyria, Ohio to Harley and Maviadell Alltop. He graduated from Midview High School in 1971. He married Shirley Paintiff, his high school sweetheart in 1972. He graduated from the Ohio State University with a degree in Accounting in 1984. After moving to Gainesville, Florida in 1999, Keith began working for Shands Hospital where he was the Director of Patient Accounting for many years.
Keith will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving husband and father, doting grandfather, adored boss and coworker, sports lover, humorist, a big-hearted and charitable giver, and a pillar of the community.
A Celebration of Life will be postponed until it is safe for all to attend. In lieu of flowers, any donations made to the family will be used to offset funeral and medical costs. Donations can be made at the GoFundMe page https://gf.me/u/y3vw24