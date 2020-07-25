1/1
HAROLD C. HOSTETLER
1941 - 2020
HOSTETLER, HAROLD C.
Harold C. Hostetler, age 79 of Gainesville passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020. He was born February 2, 1941 in St. Joseph County, Indiana to Clayton Hostetler and Virginia (Ritter) Hostetler Thornton.
He proudly served in the US Air Force and the Air National Guard in the K-9 Unit. Harold worked at Hunter Marine for many years, retiring in 2010. He was a woodworker and enjoyed fishing and golf.
Harold was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Pat Hostetler and brother, Otho Hostetler.
He is survived by two daughters, Tamber Nellinger (Lewis) and Ginny Foreman (Eric); four grandchildren, Anna, Emma, Matthew and Megan.
The family will receive friends Friday, July 31, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME DOWNTOWN, 404 North Main Street. A funeral service will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in Forest Meadows Chapel, 4100 NW 39th Ave. with Steve Hostetler officiating. Please come in your Gator attire. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th Boulevard, Gainesville, FL 32606. Please visit his memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS
DOWNTOWN
352-376-7556


Published in Gainesville Sun from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown
AUG
1
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Forest Meadows Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown
404 North Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-7556
