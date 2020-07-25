HOSTETLER, HAROLD C.Harold C. Hostetler, age 79 of Gainesville passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020. He was born February 2, 1941 in St. Joseph County, Indiana to Clayton Hostetler and Virginia (Ritter) Hostetler Thornton.He proudly served in the US Air Force and the Air National Guard in the K-9 Unit. Harold worked at Hunter Marine for many years, retiring in 2010. He was a woodworker and enjoyed fishing and golf.Harold was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Pat Hostetler and brother, Otho Hostetler.He is survived by two daughters, Tamber Nellinger (Lewis) and Ginny Foreman (Eric); four grandchildren, Anna, Emma, Matthew and Megan.The family will receive friends Friday, July 31, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME DOWNTOWN, 404 North Main Street. A funeral service will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in Forest Meadows Chapel, 4100 NW 39th Ave. with Steve Hostetler officiating. Please come in your Gator attire. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th Boulevard, Gainesville, FL 32606. Please visit his memorial page atwww.williamsthomasFOR FURTHER INFORMATIONWILLIAMS-THOMASDOWNTOWN352-376-7556