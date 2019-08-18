|
Dr. Harold Dean Wallace was born June 8, 1922 and passed away on August 13, 2019. He was one of eight children born to Howard H. Wallace and Edith M. Wallace in northern Illinois near the town of Walnut. Harold attended Walnut Community High School where he was active in all sports and FFA. He attended the University of Illinois, studying Animal Science and Agriculture. Harold enlisted in the Navy after Pearl Harbor, completing his military training at Purdue and Columbia Universities. Ensign Wallace was a participant in the aftermath and cleanup of the 'Second Pearl Harbor' in 1944. At war's end, he married his college sweetheart, Eleanor Ruth Siekmann. After completing his Naval service in 1946, he returned to the University of Illinois, earning a Master's degree in Swine Nutrition, and then went on to earn his Doctorate in Nutrition, Biochemistry and Veterinary Physiology at Cornell University. Dr. Wallace came to Gainesville in 1950 and joined the faculty of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Nutrition. For 26 years he taught nutrition courses, conducted research in nutrition, and helped train graduate students from all parts of the world. He published over 300 scientific papers and articles. He was awarded the American Feed Manufacturer's Award in 1962. In 1976, he was named Chairman of the Animal Science Department. Dr. Wallace retired in 1984. Harold and Eleanor were married for 44 years and raised four daughters. Eleanor passed away in 1989 at the age of 65. On Valentine's Day, 1992, Harold married Elinor Aagasen (Glaze), a high school classmate. Harold and Elinor have been married for over 27 years. Harold was baptized and became a member of First Presbyterian Church of Gainesville in 1954. He served as an usher for many years, was a Deacon with Preacher Gordon, an elder, and a longtime member and president of the John Hoover Sunday School class. More recently, he was an active participant in the Gordon-Hoover Bible class and served for many years on the church personnel committee. His faith in God and loyalty to this church family has been a high priority in his life. He was an active member of the Gainesville Golf and Country Club, an avid and talented golfer, and a dedicated Gator sports fan. Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Edith Wallace; siblings Edna Allen, Loyal Wallace, Franklin Wallace, Marvin Wallace, and Iletta Kitterman; daughter Patricia Jean Wallace; and first wife Eleanor Ruth Wallace. He is survived by wife Gladys Elinor Wallace; siblings Lois Fordham and Neale Wallace; daughters Cheryl Ann Morris (Charles), JoEllen Preston (Steve), Janet Marie Rose (Wayne), and Marcia Lynn DeDominico (Tony); grandchildren Cynthia Cardascia, Catherine Clark, J. Blair Preston, Kimberlee Eileen Taylor, Kimberly Ann Altman, Carl Dean Rose, Christina Marie Rose, Anthony DeDominico, and Austin DeDominico; great-grandchildren Bradley Hill, Zachary Hill, Jackson Clark, Madison Clark, Blair-Stephen Preston, Tyler Emerson, Brennan Emerson, Zachery Emerson, Cole Kragenbrink, Zane Kragenbrink, C. Owen Rose, Ruthann Rose, Christopher Keel, and Michael Kleinatland; and multiple extended family members. Visitation will be at Forest Meadows Funeral Home, Monday, August 19, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm. A Memorial Service will be at First Presbyterian Church of Gainesville, Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Reception to follow in Gordon Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to First Presbyterian Church of Gainesville. Arrangements are under the care of Forest Meadows Funeral Home, 725 NW 23rd Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32609. 352-378-2528.
