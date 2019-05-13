|
|
WALKER, HAROLD JAMES
Harold James 'Bud' Walker, 99, of Alachua, Florida, and formerly of Midland, Michigan, died May 11, 2019, at his home of natural causes. He was born in Ridge Farm, Illinois on March 12, 1920. He was married to the late Laura M. Walker who preceded him in death on June 30, 2001. Bud and Laura were married on January 12, 1946 after he returned home from serving in the Army in the European theater during WWll. A 1938 graduate of Midland High School, Mr. Walker attended the University of Michigan and Alma College and graduated from Alma College with a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry in 1952. Mr. Walker spent his working career as a chemist at the Dow Chemical Company in Midland, Michigan. Following his retirement, Bud and his wife moved to Alachua, Florida to live near their children.
Mr. Walker was an active member of the Auburn First Baptist Church while living in Midland and later attended both the Faith Presbyterian Church and the Christ Community Church in Gainesville, FL.
He is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, James S. and Elaine Walker of Gainesville, FL, David M. and Debbie Walker of Kissimmee, FL, and Eric E. and Suzy Walker of White River Junction, VT and by his daughters and son-in-law, Laurelyn S. and Roger Skibin of Bay City, MI, and Emily A. Walker of Alachua, FL. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Esther Leaman, Mary McQuiston, and Dorothy Walker and by his brother, Robert Walker.
Harold Walker had 5 grandchildren: Adam Walker, Larissa Haigh, Tyler Walker, Justin Skibin, and Hannah Cistola. He also had one great grandchild, Theo Walker.
A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. in the chapel of WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME DOWNTOWN, 404 N Main Street. Interment will be held in Midland Cemetery, Michigan, at a later date.
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 13 to May 14, 2019